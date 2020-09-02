Ndubuisi Orji and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will consider an appeal for the review of the disqualification of Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe from participating in the party’s primary for the Cross River North senatorial district by-election.

However, the opposition party said Jarigbe, who currently represents Ogoja/Yala federal constituency in the House of Representatives and others, who have filed suits against the party, would first of all withdraw the cases in court.

National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told journalists at the end of a party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting that the opposition party was disposed to considering Jarigbe appeal for a review of his disqualification to enable him participate in the senatorial primary.

“The NWC looked through several issues, particularly concerning primaries and congresses and considered issues concerning states where we have by-elections. The decision taken by the NWC concerning the Cross River North senatorial district election and Jarigbe is that all cases in court should be withdrawn.

“We considered his appeal and you know that the PDP is very procedural. After the withdrawal of suit, the party will do everything that is needful. Jarigbe is not the only member of our party in Cross River that went to court.

There are other cases but we have directed that those who have matters in court should withdraw them,” Ologbondiyan said.

Jarigbe, in a petition to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, prayed the party leadership to “redress and reverse the politically motivated injustice done to me after my clearance.”

He said the grounds of his purported disqualification was not only absurd but also a gross violation of both the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the primary and a decision taken in bad faith against him.

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has no anointed aspirants ahead of its primary for the legislative by-election.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a statement, yesterday, said the clarification became expedient sequel to claims made by a chieftain of the party, Okoi Obono-Obla, who raised the alarm that the party plan to foist a candidate ahead of Cross River North senatorial poll.

He said the appeal committees constituted by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee would be thorough and fair in the exercise.