From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has said that the decision of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar to pick a Christian as his running mate for the 2023 election will go a long way to unite Nigerians better.

In a statement he issued on Thursday, following the announcement of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate, Senator Jibrin advised Nigerians irrespective of religious differences to support PDP to win the election.

The BOT chairman who is a Second Republic lawmaker noted that the opposition party is greater than the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and urged PDP members to take as an act of God the decision arrived in picking the VP.

“All Muslims and Christians must come together and forget any religious differences and regard Nigeria as one entity. Nigerians should support PDP to ensure that Atiku and Okowa are fully accepted and voted for.

“Both Muslims and Christians must come together to give all the support to them. “All PDP members must come together to unite for PDP to take over from APC government of Buhari.

“Today (Thursday) at the PDP national caucus meeting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar announced his running mate. He is chief Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State.

“My advice as the PDP BOT chairman is that this decision must be generally accepted as the act of God who gives life to who He wants and takes away from who He wants. God has bounties unlimited.

“PDP is greater than any political party in Nigeria especially the APC. Therefore, I urge all PDP members to accept this decision in good faith and give the strongest support to Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate and Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate of our great party”. The statement said.