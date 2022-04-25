Former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Patrick Ekpotu, has warned that the party risks ‘avoidable self-immolation’ if the misgivings thrown up by zoning/consensus agitations are not amicably and transparently handled.

He said leaving the issues of zoning to linger and elicit heated debate, on the eve of the party’s primary for an important general election, goes with certain depth of vulnerability.

“It may potentially hurt cohesion and unity of purpose in the party, given the widespread sentiments and inflamed passion over the zoning fiasco, adding that no individual zone alone, without the others, can win the election for the party.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ekpotu made the assertions in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, saying the success, corporate existences and continuing relevance of the PDP would most likely depend on how leaders manages the diverse interests and tendencies within the party in the coming weeks.

He stressed that democracy abhors exclusion and any call or move not in sync with the principles of inclusivity, which draws life from democracy, is anti-people and anti-progress; and should be jettisoned in the overall interest and success of the party, going forward.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He maintained that zoning, just like any talk of consensus, at this eleventh hour, could be tantamount to invitation of chaos.

“It is my honest opinion that it is already late to be talking about zoning or consensus when the party primary is around the corner and about 17 aspirants have already bought nomination forms in our party.”

Although the PDP, in his summation, had made the unwitting mistake of not taking a position about the contentious zoning issue since the conclusion of the last general election, he insisted that the party must quickly rise above this challenge by taking steps that would reassure its faithful.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .