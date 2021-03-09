Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said on Tuesday that the South South zone would continue to remain strong and united in the quest by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim power in 2023.

Okowa, who is the Chairman PDP Governor’s Forum, South South, said this in his opening remarks at the party’s South South Zonal Congress in Port Harcourt.

He said that the zonal leadership would be positioned to help the party to reclaim power at the centre in 2023.

According to Okowa, when the PDP South South speaks, we speak with one voice.

“That has been the strength of our party, and we will continue to thank God and continue to build on the gains of the past.

“We will continue to be a voice in the zone in national politics and continue to work in unity.”

He pledged that the governors in the zone would continue to work in close relationship with the South South zonal leadership as well as the state chapters.

He added that the strength in the unity of the party would take the party to a higher level.

“We are hopeful because our nation was better under PDP and the party would reposition the country if it comes back to power,” he said.

Similarly, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers said that the party in the South South raised the hope of the party to return to the centre come 2023.

He noted that this had been the case since 1999, and called for the orderly conduct of the exercise to show that the party was more committed and waiting to take over power in 2023.

He assured delegates that measures were put in place to forestall any hitch or rancour during the exercise.

In his address of welcome, the Caretaker Committee National Vice Chairman South South, Chief Dan Orbih, said his committee was abreast of the challenges the zone was faced with.

Orbih, the party’s unopposed candidate for the position of National Vice Chairman, South South, added that if given the opportunity to steer the affairs of the party in the zone, the incoming leadership was more than ready to surmount the challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 positions were being contested for including the National Vice Chairman (Zonal Chairman), Zonal Secretary, and Zonal Financial Secretary.

Other positions were Zonal Treasurer, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Publicity Secretary, Zonal Legal Adviser, Zonal Auditor, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal ex officio as well as National ex officio. (NAN)