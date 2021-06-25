From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has dismissed his suspension by the Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as laughable and of no consequence.

He also described the suspension as a foretaste of 2023 politics in the state.

The lawmaker, representing Delta North senatorial district, insisted the move was against the tenets of democracy and his right to fair hearing.

Nwaoboshi made this known in a statement by his Legislative Aide, Philip Elueme, circulated to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

Elueme said: “Nwaoboshi’s attention was drawn to the purportedly, satirical and hurriedly, conspiratorial, very laughable caricature of an action by the Delta State Working Committee of the PDP purportedly suspending him from the party, as signed by its publicity secretary on Wednesday, June 23.

“The senator notes, curiously, that this irrational, laughable, illegal and unconstitutional action of this bunch of alarmingly, anti-democratic forces masquerading as the state working committee is against the principles of fair hearing – Audi Alteram Paten – as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, a document that supersedes all other documents.

“Curiously and very authoritatively, the PDP 2017 constitution, as amended, chapter 10, article 57(7) page 99 states categorically: “Not withstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no executive committee, at any level, except the national executive committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the national executive committee, deputy governors or members of the National Assembly provided that nothing in the constitution shall preclude or invalidate any complain submitted…

“By these provisions, the state working committee has demonstrated complete undemocratic and anti-constitutional behaviour which has rendered their uncharitable pronunciation suspending Nwaoboshi, purportedly as null and void and of no consequence whatsoever.

“In the light of the above abysmal development, Nwaoboshi urges his teaming supporters, loyalists and numerous party faithful, in Delta State and beyond to remain calm in the face of this latest, ridiculously irrational charade and unbecoming action by anti-democratic, ‘gestapo – fascists’ and forces of darkness, masquerading as party officials.”