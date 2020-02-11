Lukman Olabiyi

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, and some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) appeared before the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, yesterday to stop committal proceedings against them.

Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi, had on December 5, 2019 ordered the PDP Chairman and a member of the NWC of the party, Senator Ben Obi, to show cause why an order for committal to prison should not be made against them for defying court order.

The verdict was as a result of alleged disobedience to the court’s order made on November 12, 2019, which restrained Secondus and the party’s NWC from conducting a special election for the vacant offices at the Lagos State chapter of the party. Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi, expressed dismay that the PDP in Lagos State conducted the election despite knowledge of pending application for interlocutory injunction. The special election committee was chaired by Senator Obi at the instance of Secondus. Francis Akinlotan, appeared for all the claimants with Emmanuel Enoidem, while Wendy Kuku, appeared for the respondents.

The four claimants in the suit are: Dr. Adegbola Dominic, for state chairman of the party, Elder John Babatunde Agbaje, Alhaji Fatai Ajisefinni, and Chief Taiwo Kuye, while the respondents are :Senator Obi, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Danladi Baidu Tijo, Ahmed M. Mukthar and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akinlotan who appeared for the claimants informed the court of his clients’ pending applications seeking for extension of time to file their written addresses and also to reply the preliminary objection filed by the respondents. Akinlotan , said he was ready to move the applications if court granted him leave.

Oyekan-Abdullahi , asked Enoidem who appeared for first to the sixth respondents and Kuku who appeared for INEC, the 7th respondent if they had objections, but the respondents said they didn’t. The court, therefore, granted the leave as prayed.

The claimants’ lawyer also informed the court that the alleged contemnors on Friday evening served him an affidavit on their response to contempt proceedings filed but he was yet to reply to it and he still has time to reply.