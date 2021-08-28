From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Senator representing Edo North senatorial district, Yisa Braimoh, yesterday, said the continuous marginalization of Owan and Akoko-Edo clans in party-allotted positions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North is worrisome saying the forthcoming slot should be zoned to them.

Senator Braimoh who expressed displeasure over the way the clans have been schemed out of political positions in the state, also opined that the next PDP national convention hopefully slated for October/November should be used to correct the anomalies by ensuring that whatever PDP national position is zoned to Edo North is filled by candidates from either the Owan or Akoko Edo clans.

The former senator who represented the district at the 6th National Assembly expressed the resentment in a press statement issued, signed by him and made available to newsmen in Benin City

According to Senator Braimoh who is of Owan extraction in Edo North district, “all the party positions allotted to Edo North have been taken over by the PDP members in the Etsako axis of the district since the past decade.

“Already, and to the dismay of discerning politicians in Edo North, virtually all available PDP party executive positions at the national, state and senatorial levels in Edo North senatorial district are dominated by Etsako indigenes, whereas there is abundance of eligible candidates, including former Ambassadors, former Honourable Commissioners, former Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) Speakers and former members of the PDP State Working Committee in both the Owan and Akoko Edo clans”.

“Accordingly, and in the spirit of inclusiveness, equity, fairness and justice, let the Edo North female or male candidate for the position to be zoned to Edo State at the forthcoming October/November PDP convention emerge from either the Owan or Akoko Edo clans, in replacement of the incumbent PDP Deputy National Women Leader from Etsako clan, who recently resigned her appointment and ceased to hold that position.

“Let’s start doing the right thing for posterity, in the interests of political stability, peace, inclusiveness and unity of purpose in Edo North senatorial district”, he stated.

It will be recalled that all the three PDP strategic positions at the national level that are zoned to Edo North, BoT member, National Vice Chairman, and Deputy National Women Leader, are all occupied by Etsako indigenes.

