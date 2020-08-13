The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sworn in the newly reelected chairman of the party in Enugu State, Augustine Nnamani and other 38 members of the State Executives (EXCO) who were elected during the party’s state congress, in Enugu, on August 8.

The oath of office was administered, on behalf of the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, by a legal practitioner, Anthony Obinna Mogboh, Jnr, at the party’s State Secretariat, GRA, Enugu.

Performing the exercise, Mogboh, who congratulated members of the state executives of the party for emerging victorious at the state congress, informed them that “I have been mandated by the national chairman to come and administer the oath of office on you here present.”