By Cosmas Omegoh

Nigerians overseas under the aegis of Diasporans For PDP have assured that “in the presence of the current national misery and increasing dissatisfaction, there is “hope around the corner,” which will come after the current APC administration has been voted out in 2023.

“The fabrics of our nation have been totally weakened by the bad political and economic decisions of the APC and the Muhammadu Buhari administration. As a result, Nigeria is in a state of emergency,” said Hon. Victoria Pamugo, the founder and national chair of US-based and registered not-for-profit organisation of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

This reassurance was made in a statement issued by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chidi Igwe, who hailed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for “setting the right tone and target to rescue Nigeria from the current state of emergency.”

He quoted Pamugo as saying that Diasporans For PDP is pleased with the tone PDP is setting.

Igwe said: “Members in the Diaspora agree that PDP is sending the right message to all Nigerians, a message to unite the country, restore the economy, and rescue Nigeria from the nearly eight years of damage done by APC and President Buhari’s administration.

“When you look at all the political parties cropping up in Nigeria today, there is no doubt that PDP is the only party that can save Nigeria from this damage being caused by APC’s incompetence and President Buhari’s bad administration. So Nigerians have to choose wisely and be strategic with their votes in 2023,” Hon. Pamugo said.

The US-based organization saluted the party’s resolve to focus on rebuilding Nigeria and making it once again a country that “all of us can be proud of.”

