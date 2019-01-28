One of the former All Progressives Congress’ (APC) stakeholders in Delta State, Joshua Uturu, has said he was compelled to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) based on realities, rather than fiction or deceit.

Uturu in a statement, yesterday, said with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s track records, undoubtedly, his era stands out for refocusing and reshaping of the state, to meet the original ideals and beliefs of the Delta people.

“His style of leadership reveals the resolve of one determined to reunite, inspire as well as direct the human resources to achieve their potentials for the benefits of the state. Okowa, so far, through his revolutionary spirit in the area of education, construction and rehabilitation of roads, healthcare services and human capital development, has taken far-reaching measures to return Delta State to the part of glory,” he said.

Uturu said, unequivocally, that since provision of infrastructure is the yardstick to measure performance, the PDP does not need much campaign in Delta to convince the voters. He added that Delta state, in the last three and half years, has been transformed, and noted that some isolated areas, known to be dead zones in the state, have been turned into tourist centres. Uturu advised Deltans to vote in en masse for Okowa, whose attributes, he said, are well known, “the man who understands and embodies the core values and aspiration of his people.”

He described governor Okowa as a man with self respect, honour, gentle, sincere, just in his transactions with other men and lawful in his relation to the good of the state. He also warned that any vote to any other person than Okowa stands for destruction and retrogressive.