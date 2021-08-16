The chairperson of the Anambra State Governorship Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Uche EDkwunife, has said that the party would require the cooperation of leaders and stakeholders of the party, including Chief Chris Uba and Linus Ukachukwu, to be able to oust the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) come November 6, 2021.

Speaking on Sunday, during the official inauguration of the PDP Campaign Council in Awka, the state capital, Ekwunife said such people, who had labored in the past, in one way or the other for the progress of the party, should not be wished away.

“However you look at it, people like Chris Uba, Linus Ukachukwu and others remain our leaders. We need them for continuous expansion and growth of the party, and to win the coming governorship election. Even if they’re aggrieved, we’ll continue to beg them and bring them closer; so that we’ll go into the election with us. No matter what happens, they cannot be wished away in any manner,” she said.

Ekwunife further called on members of the campaign council to see their positions as call to duty; which she said, would hopefully culminate into victory for the party.

“I will urge members of the campaign council at all levels to see their positions as call to duty. We should see ourselves as worthy ambassadors of the party; who must put the interest of the party at the front burner.

“I will also beg that any member, who is not interested or who thinks he cannot show commitment for the job, should excuse himself. In any campaign, it is not number that counts but commitment. It is better we’re five in umber and be committed; then be in the multitude, but not committed. Valentine Ozigbo is a product of providence; therefore, we must support him to win,” she said.

Speaking, the Director General of the campaign organization, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, thanked stakeholders of the part, as well as members of the campaign organization for their efforts towards uniting the party, as well as moving the party forward. He also called on supporters of the party to approach the forthcoming polls with sincerity and unity of purpose, so that the party would come out triumphantly come November 6, 2021. He further revealed that in few days to come, the party’s campaign council would be inaugurated in all the 21 LGAs and 326 wards in the state, for effective grassroots campaign.

In his remarks during the event, governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, thanked the campaign council and the entire PDP supporters for promising to stand by him throughout the election until victory is achieved.