From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) chairman, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Zakka Sunday, has said Nigerians will not forgive the opposition party if it fails to win the 2023 polls.

Consequently, Sunday, charged PDP presidential aspirants to close ranks and avoid attacks on themselves, to ensure that opposition party wins the next general elections.

The PDP chairman, who stated this, during a breaking of fast dinner with former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, in Abuja, noted that disunity will cause the party dearly in the 2023 elections.

According to him, the presidential aspirants and their supporters should be mindful of the fact that only one of them can be president at a time.

Sunday, while appreciating Anyim for the dinner, said delegates from FCT to the national convention to choose the PDP presidential candidate, will reciprocate the gesture.

He said :”I will create your indulgence that you assist us by talking to your co-aspirants (to know) that if PDP fails to win this time around Nigerians will not forgive us. Therefore, tell your co-aspirants, the leaders, that please let us guide our utterances because we are heating the house the more.

“Instead, let us work as a family, so that we confront the monster by February 2023, so that PDP will able to have a clean and landslide victory. But if we are divided the house will not stand.

“This is our passionate appeal to your good self and your colleagues who are aspiring.”

Anyim, in his response, maintained that his campaigns has been issued based and not centred on individuals. Nevertheless, the presidential hopeful promised to relay the message to his co-contestants.

According to him, “Whenever I talk, I don’t make reference to any other candidate. I just focused on issues.

Would anybody say it has not been so?

“That is why, even for the purpose of this meeting, we just face why we are here.

“I think it is wrong for some aspirants instead of minding their businesses to be putting mouth on others, because we are all members of one family.

“So, I think this is well taken and I will take this message to the national chairman.”