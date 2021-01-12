From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said there is no plot to remove him from office before the expiration of his tenure on December 10.

Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said contrary to allegations that he had not ‘managed the party well’, his leadership had, in the last three years, increased the number of PDP-controlled states from 11 to 16.

He said recently the National Executive Committee (NEC) praised the National Working Committee (NWC) for being the first in recent times to “render full account of the party’s finances and for the timely submission of audited account to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

The PDP chairman also faulted report that leaders of the party, in the South South, were shopping for his replacement, stating that no meeting of the caucus was held to discuss anything of such.

“Aside delivering internal democracy, which it promised the party when it got the mandate in 2017, Secondus’ leadership has also grown the party to control 16 from 11 states when it took over.

“Recently, NWC set up a high-powered peace and reconciliation committee, headed by former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, with another former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, as member with other top leaders to reconcile aggrieved party members.

“In addition, Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State is working closely with the Secondus-led NWC in all ramifications to grow and strengthen the party,” he said.