From Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated a member of House of Representatives, representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Iduma Enwo Igariwey, as replacement for Governor David Umahi.

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who disclosed this, in Abuja, yesterday, said the party has also nominated Fred Udeogu for the position of deputy governor.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Ayu said the party’s action is in compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which sacked Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and 17 members of the state House of Assembly from office for defecting from the PDP, on whose platform, they were elected.

The opposition leader, while stating that the party has forwarded the names of his nominees to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

charged the state chief judge to swear-in Igariwey and Udeogu immediately they are issued certificate of returns by the electoral body.

He also charged INEC to immediately withdraw the certificates of return from the 17 sacked lawmakers and commence the process of conducting by-elections to replace them.

The PDP chairman said: “You will recall that Umahi, his deputy and the 17 lawmakers were elected on the PDP platform in 2015 and, again, in 2019, but defected to the APC on November 17, 2020, citing ‘injustice done to the South East…”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .