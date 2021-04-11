From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in the state would meet at the appropriate time and decide his successor.

Wike stated that no single person has the monopoly to decide where the governorship position of the party would be zoned.

He made the assertion during the grand finale of the PDP local government campaign for the April 17, council election that held at State School 1, Bori, Khana LGA yesterday.

Wike said: “I don’t want to talk about politics of who is from here and who is not from there. At the appropriate time, the PDP family will sit down, the leaders of the party will sit down and look at everything together and then take a decision, not one man and even me as a governor, can say this is where we are zoning it to.

“You cannot say that. It is not your father’s property. So, nobody should panic. It is not for one man who thinks he owns Rivers State. Somebody said he is going to give governorship slot to the Kalabaris, now it’s no longer to the Kalabaris, but to the riverine area.”

He used the occasion to reiterate that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government has failed Nigerians by not keeping to its social contract with the people of the country.

Accordingly, he has called on Nigerians not to listen any longer to empty promises of APC politicians who made promises of ensuring that the naira and the dollar are equivalent, create jobs for the youths and contain insurgency, but failed to live up to their promises.

The governor continued: “Time has come when you make a promise to the people you must fulfill the promise. Time has come that we can no longer listen to empty promises of politicians like what the ruling party is doing today.

“When they came in 2015, they told Nigerians that the naira and dollar will be equal, N1 to $1. Today, what is the equivalent? N500 to $1! They said they will create jobs. Today, Nigeria has the highest unemployment rate in Africa, 33 percent. Why would there not be crisis?

“They said when they come they will make sure insurgency is stopped, see what we are passing through today in this country. Everyday is killing upon killing. So, they have failed us.”

The governor noted that PDP is the party to reckon with as it has always kept to its promises with the people, and pointed out that there is no local government area in the state that his administration has not impacted.