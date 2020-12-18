From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ratified the congresses conducted by the Kwankwaso faction of party in the 44 Local Government Areas and at the state level of the party in Kano State.

By implication, the National Working Committee has failed to recognize a parallel exercise held at the local government and at the state level on Thursday by the Aminu Wali faction of the party

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondyan and sighted by Saturday Sun indicated that, “The decision of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“The NWC is pleased to report that the congress was smoothly conducted in strict compliance with the guidelines and provisions of the PDP constitution (2017 as amended) and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)” the statement stated.

“Also as reported by the Appeals Committee, there was no petition received, thereby confirming the congress as conducted and all elected officers therefrom” said the statement.

“The newly elected Kano executive, which has Shehu Wada Sagagi, as Chairman is to hold office for a period of four years in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution” he stated.

“The NWC commends all critical stakeholders as well as members of our party in Kano state for the unity and harmony in the state chapter and urged them to remain united and continue to work together for the task ahead, especially as Nigerians now look up to our party for direction at this critical time in the history of our nation” said the statement.

The position of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party followed the inauguration of a parallel Local Government and State Executive Councils by the Aminu Wali Faction of the party in the state on Thursday.

The factional executive, which has Muhammad Bako Lamido as its chairman had upon its inauguration, proceeded to expel Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the party while accusing him of engaging in anti- party activities. End