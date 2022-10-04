From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) National Working Committee ( NWC), were engaged in marathon meeting, on Tuesday, over recent development in the opposition party.

The meeting, which is coming on the heels of the return of over N100million “housing allowance” by five members of the NWC, to the PDP coffers is the first since the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, returned from his foreign trip, last week.

The PDP crisis assumed a new twist last Thursday, after six members of the NWC returned over N100million paid into their accounts by the party leadership.

The affected party officials which included the Deputy National Chairman ( South), Taofeek Alapaja; National Vice Chairman ( South South), Dan Orbih; National Vice chairman, ( South West), Olasoji Adagunodo , National Vice chairman ( South East), Ali Odefa and the National Women leader, Stella Effah- Atoe returned the sum N36,000,000, N28,800,000, N28,800,000, N28,800,000 and N28,800,000 respectively.