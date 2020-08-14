The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that it will not zone its ticket for the 2021 governorship election to any particular zone of the state.

This brings to an end agitation by some politicians from Anambra State who had mounted a campaign to force the party to zone the governorship ticket to the area.

The agitation followed the decision of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to zone its next governorship ticket to Anambra South.

Addressing a press conference at Wadata House in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbodinyan, said the party had taken a decision on the issue and there was no going back on it.

According to him, the NWC of the party has adopted all resolutions of the South East Zonal Working Committee meeting of the party on July 3, 2020, in Enugu, thereby burying the issue of zoning in Anambra PDP.

Part of the July 3, 202 resolution reads: “While reiterating that the PDP is not zoning the governorship, we wish to commend all the gubernatorial aspirants of our party in Anambra State, for their matured politicking. We bring them the assurances of our National Chairman of a level playing field and the conduct of most transparent primaries.”

Accompanied by the Deacon Austin Umahi, South East Zonal Chairman of the PDP, Ologbodiyan said the party also recognised Sir Ndubisi Nwobu as the duly elected and legally recognised chairman of PDP in Anambra State.

He called on all relevant organisations, including the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) and the security agencies to relate only with Sir Nwobu and his executive in matters concerning PDP in Anambra State.

He warned members of the public and relevant public institutions against relating with impostors and claimants to the leadership of PDP in Anambra State, urging such persons to dismantle all parallel structures and align themselves with the Nwobu leadership.

Ologbodiyan also stated that party members must conform to party processes and withdraw all litigations now pending before any court or face severe sanction.

Reading from a letter entitled, ‘National Working Committee Resolution on Anambra State Executive Committee,’ signed by National Secretary of the party, Sen. Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, and addressed to the South East Zonal Chairman, Chief Umahi, the National Publicity Secretary stated: “The National Working Committee (NWC) in her 502nd session of Wednesday, August 12, 2020 resolves to uphold he decision of the South East Zonal Working Committee of July 3, 2020.

“Consequently, the State Working Committee headed by Hon. Sir Ndubisi Nwobu is the duly elected and recognised Anambra State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“You are by this NWC resolution directed to recognise and enter into official party business with the Anambra State chapter through the State Working Committee as stated above.

“You are to proceed to use all legal and official means to disband all parallel executive body, as such is illegal, null and void.”

Also speaking at the event, Chief Umahi stated that the party had earlier taken a decision against zoning and as such the party’s focus is now on selecting a credible and capable candidate through a transparent, free and fair primary election when the time comes.