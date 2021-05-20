From Fred Itua, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate has called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to be wary of being used to stifle opposition in the country.

The caucus, at its meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night, said it is happy with the level of accountability and transparency in the running of the affairs of the PDP and, accordingly, passed an implicit vote of confidence in Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The lawmakers, who met at the residence of the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, warned the EFCC against usurping the statutory functions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), whose functions include the monitoring of finances of political parties.

“It is the exclusive legal preserve of the INEC to monitor the finances of the political parties and how they manage same. So, the law is clear, that it is the function of the INEC to do so and not the EFCC. It is, therefore, preposterous for the anti-graft agency to invite the NWC of PDP over a phantom petition by an individual without recourse to what the law says in the circumstance. It is a misnomer and an aberration,” the caucus said.

The PDP senators said they see the latest EFCC meddling in the party’s affairs as a clear usurpation of powers that it does not have and a deliberate ploy to stifle opposition.

The caucus added that Nigeria it is a democracy and not a totalitarian state. Agencies of government, it said, should confine themselves to their statutory functions and not meddle into areas outside their assigned jurisdiction.