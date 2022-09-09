From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on Friday, confirmed that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) will meet with Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved members of the party.

Ayu, according to a statement by his Special Adviser, on Media and Communications,

Simon Imobo-Tswam, stated this when he led members of the NWC on a visit to the acting chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara.

The national chairman was quoted to have said that because of other preplanned engagements, the Deputy National Chairman (North) Iliya Damagun, will be leading other NWC members to Port Harcourt, next week the meet with Wike.

“I want to also reveal to you that the NWC under the leadership of the Deputy National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagun, will be going to see not only Gov Wike but every other person who is aggrieved. It is the unanimous decision of the NWC and we think that your leading the fight for peace and full reconciliation in the party will be helpful,” Ayu stated.

“There is a time for anger and there’s a time for the anger to stop. So help us to reach out to all aggrieved members and try and heal the party with your new role as the party Chairman of the BoT.”

