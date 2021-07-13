Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, yesterday said that the position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on rotation would be a major obstacle to the clamour for rotation of presidency to the South in 2023.

Okechukwu, who spoke in Enugu supported the position of Southern Governors on rotation of President to the South, but warned that the paradox on the issue remained the position of the PDP on rotation.

He said, “The report is a drawback for some us in APC. The PDP Report breached the party’s constitution by throwing the post open. It is more or less today an obstacle to the actualisation of rotation of presidency to the South.

“In one or two occasions in our meetings, when we push that it is indeed the turn of the South East, our members will remind us of the PDP ‘cat and mouse’ report; reminding us that Buhari will not be on the ballot in 2023 and that covertly the PDP Report is primed for His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to harvest Buhari’s 12 million Vote Bank.”

Okechukwu also lauded Prof George Obiozor-led Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership for their patriotic and constitutional stance on Nnamdi Kanu’s matter.

Commending the ape Igbo socio-cultural organization for the constitution of a legal team to monitor ongoing trial of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja, the VON boss said it was appropriate for Ohaneze to adopt “patriotic, constitutional and democratic stance on our brother Nnamdi Kanu matter.

“I am in this page with Ohanaeze that due process of the law should be strictly adhered to, which they capped with setting up legal team to monitor the court proceedings. I salute their candour, unlike others who are sentimental.”

Okechukwu, a foundation member of APC, noted that Ohaneze was highly matured on its statement that they were not averse to trial; but wants to ensure the fair trial of the IPOB leader.

He further said, “Like Ohanaeze, I identify with the grievances of Igbo youths on the marginalisation, menace of Fulani herdsmen among other issues in the region. However, this is a phase in national development, which will not endure.”

On Ohaneze’s support for the Southern Governors on Anti-Open grazing, Okechukwu said, “My only disagreement is that the Governors should make land available for ranching.

“Is it not paradoxical for Southern Governors who are signatories to the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) to now renege?

“My candid opinion and my understanding of the National Livestock Transformation Plan is that a State has the option of going into cattle, goat, sheep, even piggery ranching.

“And there is no law that says that the cattle ranch in the South must be manned by Fulani, none to the best of my knowledge. And ranching equipment is among the €885 million Agric-Equipment loan. That is the paradox.”