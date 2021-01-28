From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Prominent citizens of Delta State including Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and former leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor on Thursday expressed sadness over the death of the Minority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere.

Owhefere, a fourth time lawmaker representing Isoko North Constituency passed away at the age of 57 at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Asaba, after battling a yet to be disclosed ailment.

Also, the Isoko North Local Government chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) said it was very pained by the exit of the lawmaker.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, described the deceased as a committed, hardworking, patriotic and thorough-bred lawmaker who served the state and his constituents diligently.

The statement read in parts: “We mourn our fallen lawmaker who gave his best in service to God and humanity.

“He was a committed and hardworking legislator, who championed the course of his people of Isoko in particular and the state.

“Owhefere was a cerebral lawmaker with enviable competence and a pride to the legislative institution.

“As we mourn his passage, may Almighty God give his family, Akiewhe-Owhe community, friends, constituents and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.”

On his part, the member representing Isoko Constituency at the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, said Owhefere was a brother and friend

Ogor in a statement by his Senior Legislative Aide, Akpodhoma Michael Ajirioghene, said he was deeply pained by the news of Owhefere’s death.

“Timo Gidigba as I fondly called him, served commendably as member and Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly before his sudden demise.

“I pray that God Almighty will comfort Owhefere’s family, relatives, colleagues in the State Assembly and all of us he left behind,” Ogor stated.

Also in a statement by the chairman of PDP in Isoko North, Godwin Ogorugba,

lauded the contributions of the late lawmaker to the party in Akiewhe-Owhe and the entire council area.

He stated that the late Owhefere demonstrated exceptional capacity, humility and patriotism in handling the affairs of the Assembly as House Leader.

Ogorugba added that the demise of Owhefere at this time is not just a big blow to the party but a collosal loss his constituents and Deltans.