The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is optimistic of winning the Plateau South Senatorial District by-election when it eventually holds.

Mr Gwots Chocho, Plateau PDP Chairman, who sympathised with the late Sen. Ignatius Longjan’s family, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos that his party was confident of filling the vacancy created by the lawmaker’s demise.

Chocho said that PDP was only waiting on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fix the date for the by-election.

He said that many candidates had indicated interest to contest for the position.

“According to the law, every vacant political position should be filled within three months.

“There are people willing to contest for the position and I believe more will join the race when INEC fixes the date.

“We are optimistic that we will emerge victorious as the position is open for every party willing to contest,” he said

According to the chairman, the party was not scared of the fact that the zone was that of the incumbent governor of the state, Simon Lalong.

He pointed out that even though INEC had yet to release the timetable for the by-election, there were candidates who had made contact with the party.

“I cannot disclose their names yet but candidates are already making contacts.

“We are waiting for INEC to flag off the position then we will start beating our drums,” he said.(NAN)