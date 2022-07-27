From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State and the state House of Assembly have engaged in accusation and counter-accusation over the allegation that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, are planning to conduct local government election.

The PDP had urged Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and religious leaders in the state to prevail on Oyetola and the Speaker to shelve plans to conduct local government elections.

A statement by the chairman of the Osun PDP Media Management Committee, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said from all indications, Owoeye planned to arm-twist his colleagues in the House of Assembly, and reverse the extension of tenure by 6 months granted the current caretaker committees managing affairs of council areas in the state just about one month ago.

According to him, the move to reverse the 6 months extension was to pave way for hurried local government elections that Oyetola and Owoeye wanted to use as bobby trap for the incoming administration of the PDP.

Odeyemi also said the plan to hurriedly conduct the local government elections was part of many problems that the outgoing administration wanted to create for Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

In a swift response, the media aide to the speaker, Kunle Alabi, warned the PDP to desist from making unnecessary allegation, saying “Governor Adegboyega Oyetola remains the governor of the state till November 26, while the State House of Assembly under the leadership of RT. Hon Timothy Owoeye will continue to discharge its duties till June 5, 2023.