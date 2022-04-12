From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said the push by some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant for a consensus candidate for the 2023 polls is not a northern agenda.

Saraki, stated this, on Tuesday, after a meeting between four PDP presidential aspirants, including himself, Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed of Sokoto and Bauchi states, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; and Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in Abuja.

Tambuwal, Mohammed, Saraki and Hayatu-Deen have been consulting with PDP leaders on the need for party to present a consensus presidential candidate in the 2023 polls.

The former Senate President, who briefed journalists, after their meeting, with Ugwuanyi, noted that their interest is the progress of the country.

He explained that the group of four aspirants have been reaching out to other persons, who have obtained the PDP presidential nominations on the need for all of them to unite ahead of the 2023 polls.

“When we started about three weeks ago, most of the aspirants we had then were mainly in the north. We wre talking to the aspirants across the country. Now, because more people have come out in the South and we are all going to meet.

“All the aspirants are going to meet. We are talking about Nigeria. We are not talking about the northern aspirants or southern aspirants.

“ I have good news that already, moves are being made by the aspirants in the South to meet and eventually all we all meet and see one consensus, that consensus is a Nigerian that represent all the groups.

“So, I just want to be clear about that, and be reassured it is not about just issue of a northern consensus, not at all it’s a consensus for the PDP and one Nigeria,” he stated.

Saraki added :”The most important ambition now is how to begin to fix Nigeria and put the Nigeria on the right course.”

Ugwuanyi, in a brief remark, said he believed that the PDP must be guided by justice, equity and fairness in arriving on a consensus presidential candidate.