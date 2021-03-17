From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 Election Review Committee has asked the party to throw open the contest for the party’s presidential ticket in 2023 to all qualified aspirants.

This is part of the recommendations of the committee presented to PDP stakeholders at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to consider the report, before sending it to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for ratification.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who doubles as the chairman of the committee, while speaking at the event, urged the PDP leadership to ensure the implementation of the report, in the overall interest of the party .

Mohammed said a lot of persons believe that the North East and South East geo-political zones have had the shortest stint at the presidency, and should be given special consideration in the choice of the opposition party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Regardless, he stated that the exigencies of the moment demands that nothing should be compromised in choosing a leader that will lead the country out of its present quagmire.