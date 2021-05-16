From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Etsako Central local government area of Edo State, yesterday, expressed confidence in the leadership of Former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Oghiadomhe.

This was done through a vote of confidence just as they also suspended the LGA party’s chairman, Kassim Abdulkareem for alleged anti-party’s activities.

The verdict to suspend the party’s chairman and also pass a vote of confidence was part of the deliberation endorsed during an enlarged party meeting held at the instance of a ward chairman, Chief Musa Aidelebe at the party’s secretariat in Fugar.

The suspension letter and the appended signatures which contained the votes of confidence and suspension of the party’s chairman, Kassim Abdulkareem and 7 other officials of the party was signed by the elders, leaders and the ward chairmen of the party .

Some of the signatories are the LGA woman leader, Alao Paulina, legal adviser, Idegu Collins and others.

Subsequently, Mr Isah Michael and Enakpene Benjamin were elected as chairman and secretary respectively.

The party resolution was copied to the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus , Edo State party’s chairman, state governor and other stakeholders of the party.

The suspended chairman, secretary and others were accused of engaging in anti-party’s activities inimical to the progress of the party.

Others offences allegedly leveled against the suspended chairman and other exco members were holding meetings in private houses instead of party’s secretariat, executing disunity and faction in the party and embezzlement of party funds.

However, all attempts to get the views of the embattled party’s chairman proved abortive as several calls put to his phone were left unanswered while the text message was not replied to.