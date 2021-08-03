From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom and reaffirmed its support for him as leader of the party in Benue State.

State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede moved a motion for the vote of confidence on the Governor at an expanded caucus of the Party which held at Government House on Tuesday and was chorused by all other caucus members in the affirmative.

Ngbede posited that the PDP has total confidence in the ability of the Governor to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general election.

He called on all gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the PDP to do all in their power to ensure that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the State is sustained as it is the only antidote against invasion and occupation of the land.

Responding, Governor Ortom said PDP is waxing stronger with the array of defectors from the All Progressives Congress, APC and other political parties into the Party.

He however urged members of PDP to remain steadfast and faithful, even as he urged them to open their arms and receive those coming from opposition parties.

Ortom commended the support he has continued to enjoy from the PDP family and the Benue people saying that is what keeps giving him strength and courage.

He said the vote of confidence passed on him would spur him to do more for Benue people even as he charged gubernatorial aspirants of the Party to continue to work together by promoting the interest of the party above personal interests, saying he is proud of them.

He harped on the need for all the aspirants to hold regular meetings, stressing that he would allow the people to decide who will fly the party’s flag for the 2023 guber election.

On his part, National Technical Officer of the PDP from Benue State, David Mzer briefed the expanded caucus on the coming e-registration exercise of the party.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, the three major socio-cultural groups in Benue passed a vote of confidence on the Governor for being at the vanguard of the ban against open grazing which many other states are now adopting.

