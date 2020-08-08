Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom.

The motion was moved by the party’s State Secretary, Dr Joseph Nyam, during the State Congress of the party which held at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi on Saturday.

Nyam said he was moving the motion because Ortom had performed creditably well as governor and had therefore won the confidence of the party.

He listed areas where the governor has scored high marks to include signing of the anti open grazing law, investment in developmental projects in the face of dwindling resources, renovation of schools and healthcare services among others.

‘Ortom has demonstrated doggedness despite challenges and dwindling resources he has carried out a lot of developmental projects.

‘He has built and renovated schools and healthcare facilities across the 23 Local Government Councils in the State.

‘He also signed into law the Anti Open Grazing Law 2017 which had brought relative calm and peace in the state.

‘He has been supporting security agencies to enable them tackle crime head on.

‘In his bid to tackle criminality in the State, he had signed into law the anti kidnapping and other crime related law,’ he said.

The motion was seconded by former House of Representatives member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu, Mr Hassan Saleh.

In his response, Governor Ortom thanked the party for passing a vote of confidence on him saying that he was humbled by the gesture.

He said the vote of confidence would spur him to do more for the State.