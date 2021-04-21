From Ighomuaye Lucky Benin

Former executive members and Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State along side with the state governor, Mr.Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday passed a vote of no confidence on a former party chairman in the locality, Chief Odion Olaye.

The PDP leadership in Egor Local Government Council also pledged their unalloyed support for the former commissioner of Information and Orientation in the state, Mr. Efe Stewart.

Former Senior Special Assistant(SSA) to Edo state Governor on Egor matters and

Spokesperson for PDP Executives in Egor Local Government Council , comprising the 10 wards in the locality, Mr. Edo Aguebor at an enlarge meeting in the council Area in Benin city said the party at the grassroot is committed to strengthening its grassroot support hence the decision to pass a vote of no confidence on its former party chairman in Egor LGA, Chief Odion Olaye.

“We are former members of the All Progressives Congress who defected along with governor Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“For sometime, we have observed that Chief Odion Olaye, the erstwhile chairman of APC, who equally defected with the governor to the PDP, has made every effort to maintaining peace impossible; every efforts by the PDP, including entreaties to make peace has been refused by him instead he has decided to parade factional meetings, receive aspirants in his house and intimidate members. We just can’t allow this to go on.

“Egor LGA is lagging in infrastructure, appointment, and this is because we don’t come together. When a local government is united, there will be progress.

“This is the reason why we invited all former political appointees and former leaders to come to a conclusion that Odion Olaye cannot continue to lead us, let us appoint a new leader.

“This time around we need a man who has peaceful disposition, temperaments and patience to listen to the people.

“This is a time for healing and not the time for fighting; so, that is why we have unanimously appointed Chris Imalele to lead us in this peace efforts. This is our time to move Egor forward, because our local Government is in trouble.”Aguebor, said.

Aguebor cautioned against factionalization of the party by defiant members secretly working against the PDP in the locality.

He called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to call Chief Odion Olaye to order to stop destabilising the party in the locality noting that the former chairman’s actions is inimical to the growth of the party and development of the council Area.

The party Executives in Egor Local Government Council in a voice vote passed a vote of no confidence on the Mr. Odion Olaye and unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Mr. Chris Imalele as the new chairman of the party in Egor Local Government Council.

In a swift reaction through a telephone conversation, Mr. Odion Olaye said the PDP leadership in the state have been invited for a meeting on the matter and would comment later.