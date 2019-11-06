The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, has accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of stashing cash to buy votes during the election.

Lyon while leading campaign in Yenagoa, the state capital and its environs, said PDP had resorted to vote-buying in a desperate move having seen that it stood no chance to win the poll following the general acceptance of a progressive movement in the state.

The APC candidate accompanied by the House of Representatives member representing Nembe/ Brass Federal constituency, Israel Sunny- Goli, his counterpart representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Preye Oseke and several political leaders from Epie-Atiissa Kingdom, took his campaign to Igbogene, Agudama, Opolo, St Peters Down Yenegoa and Amarata, predicting that the PDP’s reign was over in the state and that no amount of money would save the party from defeat.

Speaking in Agudama-Epie Ward 4, Lyon asked the people to remain focused in their decision to vote for him and the APC at the poll.

He said: “I have already promised you that the Bayelsa money is not David Lyon’s money. Bayelsa money is for the development of Bayelsa and solving the problems of our people. Today, you can see how some people are carrying Bayelsa money as if it is their own. Have you noticed that as we started the APC campaign, workers are now receiving their salaries earlier? Despite the fact that the money was there, were they paying like that before? This is deception and PDP has been deceiving us in this state. They are planning to bring a lot of money to buy votes at the poll. Remember, it is your money they want to give you. If they give you the money, collect it and vote them out.”

At the palace of HRM Godwin Gurosi Igodo, Ebeni-Ibe Atissa Kingdom, in Obogoro community, where he received royal blessings, Lyon who listed different communities he had lived in, in Yenagoa since 1985, before finally settling down at Igbogene, Yenagoa, expressed sadness over the pathetic status Yenagoa had found itself under the PDP administration.

On the high school fees at the state-owned tertiary institutions, Lyon promised to reduce the school fees drastically.

He said: “This government has joked with us for about eight years. David Lyon is a humble servant. I and my team want to serve Bayelsans and we depend on you all to vote for APC. Our government that is coming will empower women and give them appointments.