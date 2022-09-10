From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the opposition party has intensified efforts to reconcile with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and his supporters.

The Rivers State governor and his supporters, including Governors Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde of Benue, Enugu, Abia and Oyo States respectively, have been at loggerheads with the PDP in the aftermath of the nomination of the vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. The Wike group has continued to insist on the replacement of the PDP National chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, ahead of the 2023 general elections, as condition for reconciliation in the party, so as to ensure a North/South balance in party positions.

However, the opposition party’s NEC at a meeting on Thursday passed a vote of confidence in the National Working Committee (NWC), while the BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin resigned his position and was replaced by former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

Nevertheless, Saturday Sun gathered that as part of the renewed bid to resolve the lingering party dispute, the PDP leadership has decided to adopt a multi faceted approach in its search for peace. Multiple sources told Saturday Sun, yesterday that part of the new peace initiative is for the members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) led by the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to meet with Wike to pacify him. It way gathered that barring any last minute change of plans, the NWC would meet with the Rivers governor any time from now. A top party source told Saturday Sun that after Thursday’s NEC meeting, where the party organ passed a vote of confidence in the Ayu-led NWC, the national chairman cautioned his supporters against saying anything negative against Wike.

According to the source, Ayu believes there is no victor and no vanquished in the outcome of the NEC meeting, noting many party leaders believe that efforts must be intensified to resolve the party crisis. He said the NWC is exploring the possibility of going to Port Harcourt to meet with Wike.”

Saturday Sun also gathered that apart from the proposed peace parley between the NWC and the Rivers governor, there are also efforts by some of Ayu’s supporters to engage directly with Wike’s men, so as to increase the chances of resolving the party’s dispute in the shortest possible time. A member of the PDP NEC told Saturday Sun that the party’s leaders are very optimistic that the new peace initiatives will produce the desired results. He explained that one of the reasons the party did not name a director-general for its 2023 presidential campaign organisation is in anticipation that Wike and his men would be won over, so that they could be well accommodated in the presidential campaign.

“Although someone has been pencilled down as DG of the presidential campaign, if we are able to reconcile with the Wike group, there might be a change in the choice of the campaign DG,” he stated.