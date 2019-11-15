Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As electorates in Kogi and Bayelsa States go to poll to elect another crop of top leaders to lead them politically in the next four years, a younger brother to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Col. Abdul’Aziz Musa Yar’Adua (rtd) has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of planning to derail elections in those States using the judiciary.

Yar’Adua, who is a strong member of All Progressive Congress (APC) in a statement said, PDP was afraid of defeat, hence the game of manipulating the judiciary to it’s advantage in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Yar’Adua, who is the National Coordinator of Aspirant Forum Of the All Progressives Congress (APC Aspirants Forum) added that, the resolve by PDP to use the judiciary in an attempt to disqualify the APC’s governorship candidates in Kogi and Bayelsa States due to fear of imminent defeat would fail.

To him, “Nigerians should know that the PDP derailing present administration by using judiciary to disqualify APC candidates in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

“It is a known fact that the PDP is using the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha to get the Governor Of Kogi State and the APC governorship candidate, Alh. Yahaya Bello disqualified in the Saturday’s elections.

“We are also aware that the PDP is using Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, an APC member to get our party’s governorship candidate in Bayelsa State disqualified.

“PDP has seen an eminent defeat in these two States, hence the resolved to use the judiciary to derail the electoral process.

“This trick deployed by the PDP through the court would not save its candidate from eminent defeat come this Saturday,” he added.

He however appealed to electorates in Kogi and Bayelsa States to shun all forms of political gimmicks by PDP and come out enmass and votes for APC and their candidates on Saturday.