Posters belonging to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ‎and other political parties which were pasted on strategic places across the state capital, Dutse, were removed barely 24 hours to the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The posters of candidates representing various political parties that were pasted at roundabouts, electric poles, walls and even trees, were immediately replaced with posters belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

President Buhari, who is on a one-day visit for his presidential campaign rally on Saturday, visited the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammadu, Nuhu Sunusi.

Aminu Kano Triangle, the venue of the presidential campaign rally‎ was filled to the brim with thousands of people who came to grace the occasion. However, the security officials deployed to man the venue were too strict on everyone who attempted at gaining entry into the arena.

Even journalists were not spared the agony of the security humiliation which may not be unconnected with the poor organisation on the part of the organisers of the rally.

The press men who were refused entry due to non-accreditation which ought to have been made days before the president’s visit ‎had to stay with the crowd.

Characteristic of his visit to the state, markets were shut down due to massive turn out of the people who lined up along the roads eagerly waiting to see the president.

Supporters carrying placards with inscription of “N-Power”, “TraderMoni”, and “Next Level,” filled the arena while several food and water vendors made brisk businesses while awaiting the arrival of the president.