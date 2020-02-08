Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has postponed the conduct of Local Government Congress in Edo State scheduled for today following a high court restraining order. The Edo State High Court in Ekpoma, had on Thursday, restrained the PDP from conducting the local government congresses pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The trial judge, Justice Okeaya-Inneh granted the order following an application filed by Mr. Gallant Eruaga, a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly; Victor Idiakheoa and Jide Obalowoshe.

Edo State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare who announced the postponement in an internal memo to party members yesterday, said in line with the party’s constitution, the National Working Committee has constituted a Congress Appeal Panel to resolve all disputes arising from the ward congresses.

He said the party is embarrassed and disappointed by those behind the court action, as they have failed to exhaust the internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party before resorting to taking legal action.