From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its South West zonal congress, earlier scheduled for tomorrow in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the zonal congress will now hold on Monday, April 12, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

This is the second time the PDP will be postponing the South West congress, in the last one month, due to the battle for supremacy, in the zone, between the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose

The party said the postponement of the congress, is part of resolutions by its National Working Committee (NWC) in quest to ensure a unifying exercise in the South West.

“The PDP national leadership said it will work with stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress of our party in the South West.

“The PDP urge the party leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the South West and the nation at large to be accordingly guided,” it said.

The opposition party, in a statement, yesterday, had said the National Chairman, Uche Secondus; Chairman of its Reconciliation Committee, Bukola Saraki, and some other PDP leaders will meet with Makinde and Fayose, for urgent resolution of issues concerning the South West.

However, it could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, if the meeting has been held.