From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its South-West zonal congress earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, said the zonal congress will now hold Monday, April 12, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The party noted the postponement of the zonal congress is part of resolutions by its National Working Committee ( NWC) to resolve the crisis in the South-West PDP.

‘The PDP national leadership assures of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress of our great party in the South-West zone.

‘The PDP urge all leaders of our party, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the Southwest and the nation at large to be accordingly guided,’ the statement read.