From Tony Osauzo, Benin

In continuation of consultations ahead of the party’s primaries, another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, at the weekend met leaders of the party and delegates in Edo State.

Ohuabunwa, a Pharmacist, while addressing the stakeholders and delegates, shared his vision and mission.with them.

He contended that anybody who wants to be president “must be enlightened, visionary, competent, and possess a positive character, be a man of integrity and must be courageous. These are the criteria for assessing leadership in Nigeria at the Presidential level”. .

He decried wide-spread injustice and insecurity in the country, arguing that they are all correlated and promised to deal with the economy if he elected President “to make sure all is working well”.

The Presidential aspirant pointed out that government does not create jobs but the enabling environment that will create private sector jobs, stressing that Nigeria is an investment haven and he intends to make this manifest by creating programmes and projects that could create jobs “which will drive away poverty”.

Besides, Ohuabunwa promised to make business proposals part of final year students in tertiary institutions’ projects and establishing what he called the “Small Business Development Authority”, to assist the students financially on a partnership basis.

Similarly, he promised to mechanise agriculture, and introduce “reversal tourism” where Nigerian cultural performances would be showcased overseas for financial gains to cut the nation’s dependence on oil revenues.