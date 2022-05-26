From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Non Governmental Organisation under the auspices of The Diaspora Support (TDS) has endorsed one of the 2023 presidential Aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The Diaspora group in a statement jointly signed by Head, Nigeria’s Strategy and Mobilization, Prince Madiba Ibrahim Lapinni, and the Convener, Hon.Yunana Shibkau noted that, “ Unfolding events in the nation, particularly on the political scene regarding the forthcoming People’s Democratic Party primaries and the implications of its conduct to the security and socio-economic situations in Nigeria today, prompted our responses and the inputs to ensure the best for the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria”.

The Diaspora Support, according to the statement is an international lobby group, established with the objective of promoting national unity, peace,development and credible leadership across the world.

It noted that, “In few days to come, the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party will conduct their presidential primaries in Abuja; this exercise will lead to the emergence of the presidential flag bearer of the party. Consequently, many presidential aspirants are vigorously jostling for the coveted presidential candidacy of the party.

“Much as we are not perturbed by the numerous numbers of the aspirants, we are assured that the delegate will see reason to allow for power shift to the south through the representation of Barr. Nyesom Wike.

“Today, regrettably so, Nigeria has continued to be inundated with series of challenges that threatens the very existence of the nation to its foundation. Such challenges include but not limited to insecurity, banditry, farmer-herders conflicts, kidnapping for ransom, cultism,corruption, poverty, illiteracy, climatic destruction and several others.

“The longer the challenges

are allowed to fester, the worse it will be for the nation and all her attempts at growth and renewal and addressing insecurity and economic downturn in the country.

“The more the challenges are not addressed, the higher the debilitating effects it will have on our international image as a nation and the potency of her global diplomatic engagement and the consequential reciprocal respects, hence the needs and the urgency to address it.

“Thus, the present precarious state of the nation calls for a tough measure to address it and make life more meaningful to the entire citizen. It takes a man that is visionary and courageous.

“It takes the person and presidency of His Excellecy, Barr. Nyesom Wike to truly take Nigeria to the land of promise.Our national politic must evolve to the point of getting the best for the nation.

‘The party primaries must be free enough to allow all candidate fight for the ticket, using their track record of service generated over the years.

“We call on all party delegates to be patriotic and fair enough to enthrone a new era in our nation history, through a right and patriotic choices and the future which Nyesom Wike represents.

“We urge all delegates to consider his uncommon courage,patriotism and track records of supports and financial donation to every part of Nigeria in their time of distress and need. Barr. Nyesom Wike has on several occasion demonstrated the fact that he indeed is a nationalist and true Nigerian,Who not only knows and relate with every part of the country but connect with every level to the point of engagement for the betterment of our nation.

“His presidency will end the present hopelessness and very precarious state of Nigeria. He will end insecurity, banditry, insurgence, poverty, impunity, inflation, mutual distrust and the sliding of our dear country to a failed state.

“We again review the state of the nation back home in Nigeria, with respect to security,development, economy and the 2023 general elections, (after our last general meetings few months ago,) with a view to working to ensure the emergence of a credible leadership that will reposition Nigeria for desired growth and greatness.

“We noted with regrets how the country has rapidly declined in standard of living, occasioned by galloping inflation, that had deepened the poverty of the people and multiplied their miseries in the process. These remains the key ingredients that stokes the fires of multidimensional conflicts and propensity for religious and ideological extremism, that goes a long way to undermine development.

“We therefore, urged all delegates to toe the line of national aspirations and use their voting power to reflect the deepest desires of all Nigerian now.To do otherwise is to sow pains into the future every citizen and sustain the needless pains the people are passing through daily”.