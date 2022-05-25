Concerned Youth in Alimosho constituency 2 in Lagos State has condemned the results of the just concluded Congress in It’s constituency, calling for it’s cancelation.

In a statement signed by its Youths leader, Shontan Samuel Sunday, the group alleged irregularities during the conduct of the election. “It is so sad and unfortunate that Alhaji Fatai Shodimu left the party PDP in 2015 to ACN and to ADC and as well to APC now back to PDP last year December and has now hijacked the structure of the party.

The statement further said: “Shodimu allegedly brought one of his allies, Mosuru Ejalonibu from APC to imposed on us in Alimosho constituency 02 PDP.

“We concern Youth of Alimosho constituency 02 says we don’t want Ejalonibu because he’s not part of us and he’s not living with us in Alimosho, he is a Diaspora person.



Further more, the youths also alleged that PDP state chairman, Hon Aivoji and the entire state Executive committee of the Lagos State PDP and five of the six gubernatorial aspirants reject in its entirety the Ad-hoc delegates list brought by the electoral committee to Lagos state for the purpose of conducting the state House of Assembly and House of Representative elections in Lagos.

“We are all shocked to see that the list does not reflect the authentic elected Ad-Hoc delegates as conducted by the organs of the party at ward level and supervised by the DSS and INEC.



” It is imperative to state that copies of the Ad-Hoc list that emanated from the state and submitted to INEC is completely different form the one brought by the committee for the purpose of the exercises



We realised that contrary to the provision of our great party and the electoral guidelines of the party, the election committee came to the state with list of venues and already chosen electoral officers,and this is the Responsibility of the States Executives committee (state Exco) of our party committee and therefore totally unacceptable .



“Also the committee chairman and the secretary of the Electoral committee meant to conduct the state of Assembly primary election have not reported to the party the state chairman or state Organ of the party up till this moment we cannot reach out to the committee chairman and secretary their telephones have either been switched of for unreachable.



“As law abiding members of our great party,we collectively reject this list and we cannot Guarantee free,fair and credible party primaries that we have sworn to conduct,The processes have been compromised abnito and skewed to favour a particular candidate





We therefore call for outright cancellation of the election exercise doing otherwise would not only jeopardize the poll but could also plunge the party into endless litigation afterwards.”