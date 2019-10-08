Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Justice Jane Inyang of the Federal High Court in Yenagoa has refused an application by 436 delegates that voted in the now disputed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship September 3 primary election to delay the hearing in the suit filed by a frontline governorship aspirant, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe against the winner and governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri. The 436 includes the eight elected local government chairmen and their vice, 105 councillors and 315 adhoc delegates elected from the 105 wards in the state.

Justice Inyang also declined an application to vacate an earlier order which directed substituted service on the defendants. She however abridged the time for the respondents to reply and fixed October 18 for hearing of the suit.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, counsel to the 4th and 5th defendants who are the 436 delegates, Barr. Chucks Uguru applied orally to the Court seeking that the order on substituted service be vacated as they have not been served.