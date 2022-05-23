From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, has won the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries conducted on Sunday.

Dekor, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities in the House of Representatives, clinched the party’s ticket, following the overwhelming votes garnered from the delegates in the primary that was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The elated federal lawmaker, who was also the former Deputy Speaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to let them down.

He expressed: “I want to especially thank the Executive Governor of the state, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his support and fatherly leadership which enabled us have free, fair and credible primaries across the state.

“I also thank you, the delegates for having to stay here for hours. You have continued to demonstrate the confidence and love you have in me. For this, I say a very big thank you”.

He commended security agencies and INEC for what he called a yeoman’s job, assuring that he would always deliver on his legislative duties, oversight functions, as well as his social corporate responsibilities.

Dekor also assured that with the support from his constituents, PDP will win all the elective positions in the state, come the 2023 general elections.

“I say this with all sense of respect, not just because I am a sitting member of the House of Representatives, but because our people know their leaders. They do not know the existence of any other party other than the PDP. And history will always repeat and not reverse itself, come 2023.”