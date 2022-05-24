From Joe Effiong,Uyo

Maintain Peace Movement, the campaign outfit of the Pastor Umo Eno, a leading PDP gubernatorial aspirants in Akwa Ibom State, has absolved Gov Udom Emmanuel and other governors of blame for the inclusion of statutory delegates in the primary elections of the party.

A press release signed by Mr Chris Abasieyo, spokesman of the organisation, said the national assembly members, especially, those currently contesting various categories of election, should take the blame, if any, for not including the statutory delegates in electoral bill.

The campaign organisation condemned “the brazen and desperate attempt by a certain governorship aspirant to incite statutory delegates against Governor Udom Emmanuel as the cause of their exclusion from voting in the primaries.” “We state here with emphasis that if anyone should be blamed for the unfortunate situation, it is the said aspirant and some of his colleagues in the National Assembly who mischievously excluded statutory delegates in the Electoral Bill they passed. Neither Governor Udom Emmanuel nor any Governor was involved in what was purely a legislative business. “We admonish the said aspirant to refrain from his penchant for blackmail, violence and entitlement mentality which he has become notorious for.”

The campaign outfit however applauded the success of the two primaries which held in the state on Sunday and Monday and congratulate all the candidates nominated in the primaries and urge them to be magnanimous in victory and to brace up for the elections ahead.

“We commend the aspirants who lost nomination for displaying a high spirit of sportsmanship.

“We appreciate our delegates for their orderly and peaceful conduct during the primaries.

“We laud the election committee officials for conducting transparent, free and fair primaries.

“We urge any dissatisfied or aggrieved aspirant to take advantage of the appeal committee set up by the National Working Committee of the PDP and the reconciliation committee Governor Udom Emmanuel and the PDP in the state are planning to put in place.

“We appeal to our delegates to turn out on mass on Wednesday to elect the popular choice, Pastor Umo Eno, as the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.”