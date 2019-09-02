Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The member representing Ekeremor/ Sagbama federal constituency and governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Fred Agbedi has raised alarm over the intimidation of delegates for the Bayelsa PDP governorship primary election.

Agbedi who stated this in a press statement signed by the publicity secretary of the Fredrick Agbedi Onward Restoration and Transformation Campaign Organisation, Mr Miriki Ebikibina, also said contrary to agreements reached between the 21 governorship aspirants and the leadership of the state, access to the delegates was being denied other aspirants by those hell-bent in intimidating the delegates to do their bidding.

The campaign organisation which said on-going developments surrounding the Bayelsa governorship primary election negated the conduct of primary elections by the PDP both at the national and state levels.

The statement read in part: “This is most unfortunate and regrettable as these delegates are respected men and women, youths, party faithful and loyalists who are to carry out their civic and party obligations as required by the party’s constitution to freely exercise their vote. The campaign organisation demands that these unholy actions of intimidation and harassment of delegates should be halted and perpetrators immediately called to order.

“While commending the maturity and resilience of the delegates who intend to vote for their candidate of their choice despite the intimidation and harassment, the Onward Restoration and Transformation Campaign Organisation calls on the leadership of our great party at all levels to swiftly address this ugly and embarrassing situation ahead of the governorship primary election in the state as a way of ensuring the conduct of free, fair, credible and transparent primaries that will be acceptable to all.”