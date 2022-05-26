From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Former governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, has declared that the party’s interest is supreme and pledged his support for its victory in 2023 general elections.

Obuah expressed this in a thank you message to his supporters after the Wednesday PDP governorship primaries in Port Harcourt.

He said the country had witnessed a tensed political atmosphere in the last three months, as Nigeria plans to go through another transition in democratic experiment in 2023.

Obuah explained that he decided to withdraw and not contest the governorship primary election in the interest of the party.

He declared: “I hereby submit and surrender to the decision of the party. Election is not, and should not be a do-or-die-affair. Moreso, power comes from God. I cannot be a party to anything that may obstruct the course of victory for our party both at the state and national levels, or cause disaffection among our party leadership and members.

“I, therefore, enjoin my faithful supporters across the State not to be dismayed or lose hope for where there is a will, there must be a way.

“Sadly, that hope, that faith and joy may appear to have been dashed. This is the reason for this special message of hope and appreciation to all of you, my dearest friends, my supporters and my people.

“Let me first assure you that no hope is lost. The choice of who succeeds our dear Governor is an exclusive party affair. This is what party loyalty is all about. It is not a personal affair.

“I sincerely appeal to you to take every development about the Governorship primary in the state in good faith. A renowned writer once said, “When hope is lost, when faith dies, the man is dead.”

“As long as we remain alive and trust in God, surely, there are better days ahead.

“I am a peacemaker and according to Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the sons of God.”

“I, once again, call for peace in the PDP and amongst my teeming supporters. United we stand, divided we fall. I thank you all for all your support my social media friends, journalists, Northern groups, Indigenes without Borders, youth groups, Churches, Christian organizations, my own people of Omoku, Orashi region, all members of the PDP family across the state, my supporters outside the state, Team Felix Obuah in the 23 LGAs, Go-Round TV, Bro Felix Obuah (BFO) groups, Goround 23, Youth Earnestly Ask For Obuah, ONELGA Political Forum, Otu Ozimini Age Grade of Ogba Kingdom, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, and many others.”

The former state chairman of PDP urged his numerous supporters not to lose hope, reiterating that choice of who succeeds Governor Nyesom Wike is the exclusive decision of the party.

He commended Governor Wike and prayed for his success at the forthcoming presidential election, stressing that, as loyal party member, he must abide by the decisions of the party at all times even when the decisions are at variance with his personal convictions.

He also congratulated party governorship flagbearer, Siminalaye Fubara, “on your historic election. I wish you all the best and pledge my full support to ensure that our party again makes history by winning the governorship election in the state for three consecutive terms.”

