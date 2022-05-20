Barely one to the conduct of the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supporters of a leading aspirant, Peter Obi, have raised the alarm over plans to force him to step down.

Doing Okupe, one of Obi’s top campaign managers, while speaking in Abuja on Thursday night, when the presidential aspirant hosted Zonal youth leaders from the 36 states, said the move must be resisted.

He urged the youths to demand that the best hand is given the ticket to reposition Nigeria in 2023.

He said: “What Peter Obi stands is known to everybody. I’ve attended many meetings, but this youth group excites me. I’m very qualified to become the next president of Nigeria. But I urged myself to step down and support Peter Obi. I did this because he’s more qualified and competent to handle the affairs of this country.

“Many Nigerians javelin agreed that Obi is the man who can fix Nigeria. When nations approach critical periods, God sends people to deliver them. This group, the youths, are the owners of the future. If Nigeria is better, the youths will be the major class of people that will benefit. The way the PDP is currently structured, it will not go for the best hands. We must demand for it and take it.”

Peter Obi, on his part, lamented the bad situation and urged Nigerians to immediately rescue the country before it collapses.

He said: “Everyday in Nigeria, you hear bad news. We can no longer pretend. Nigeria is no longer a destination for investors. Nigeria has not paid a dollar into its account since January despite the fact that prices of crude oil have gone up.

“The PDP should pick its next candidate based on merit. The youth must change the future of Nigeria. Nigeria is collapsing and it is happening fast. It may not be too long before it will completely collapse. Tension and unrest still persist and we should be worried. Nigeria is one of the most stressful countries to live in today.”