From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has deployed massively to prevent a breakdown of law and order ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries slated for May 28 and 29.

The commissioner of police Sunday Babaji, who made this known, said the deployment is aimed at protecting the lives and properties of residents and delegates and urged the public to go about their lawful businesses and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

Babaji, in a statement signed by the police public relations officer Josephine Adeh, reads; “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections are scheduled to hold from the 28th to 29th of May, 2022 at the MOSHOOD Abiola National Stadium. The event is projected to be characterized by a high influx of people into the FCT.

Consequent to the above and in a bid to ensure a hitch-free event, the FCT Police Command has designed a robust security arrangement defined by a generous deployment within and without the election ground and to every nooks and cranny of the territory. The deployment prioritizes the protection of lives and properties of all and sundry by emplacing counter-insurgency measures, maintenance of clear road access, Robust Stop and search at strategic points around the suburbs and city centre, effective Crowd control, and intelligence gathering but to mention a few.

In the light of the above, The Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while briefing the Divisional Police Officers, heads of the various Tactical and Intelligence Units of the Command scheduled for the operation, charged them to be on top of their games, discharging their duties with the utmost respect for Fundamental Human Rights and by standard best practices. He, therefore charged the good people of the FCT to go about the discharge of their lawful duties without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters.

In addition to the above and to adequately complement the crime-fighting effort of the Command within and beyond this period, the good people of the FCT are therefore urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”.

