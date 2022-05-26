By Chukwudi Nweje

For the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the die is cast and the ‘day of judgement’ is here for all the party’s presidential aspirants ahead of next year’s general election. This weekend, the main opposition party will hold its national convention to elect the candidate that will fly its flag in the 2023 poll. Already, the nation is literally overwhelmed with tension and anxiety as 3700 PDP delegates are set to converge on Abuja to elect a candidate from the array of aspirants in the race for the party’s presidential ticket.

Daily Sun learnt that some of the delegates have taken up temporary residences in the nation’s capital in readiness for the exercise, which holds between May 28 and 29.

Those qualified and eligible to vote as delegates in the primaries and National Convention are three adhoc delegates per local government area and one national delegate. But the question on the lips of many is: who is the likely candidate to emerge in the predictably tough primaries?

To many critical observers, the choice by the PDP delegates is important because it would determine how far the main opposition party would fare in next year’s general elections. The calculation in many quarters is that for the PDP to position itself to upstage the ruling party in 2023, its primaries must be free and fair and devoid of sentiments. Delegates are expected to vote for the best among the aspirants for not only the future of their party but indeed Nigeria. It is not contestable that their decision will create a ripple effect across the continent and herald a modern era of issue-based campaigns.

Among the 15 aspirants cleared to contest for the PDP presidential ticket at its National Convention scheduled to hold at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, are former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku; former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi.

Others include Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Udom, ex-Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, boardroom guru, Sam Ohuabunwa, former Managing Director of Nigerian International Bank (NIB), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, Olivia Tarela who is the only female among them, Charles Okwudili, Chikwendu Kalu and Cosmos Ndukwe.

But amid the crowd of aspirants in the main opposition party, there is no gainsaying that one aspirant that stands out is the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Some observers would ask, what are those qualities that place him shoulder above other aspirants in the race.

Followers of events in the country are in agreement that despite the odds against Saraki, so many factors count for him. One of them is his peculiar background. He is literally both a Southerner and a Northerner. In the coming primaries, his affinity with the South and the alleged move of the northern elders and power brokers to compensate North-Central zone, considered a northern minority, are part of the odds in his favour.

Apart from that, his supporters believe that at a time when there is a threat to national unity with the pervading general instability in Nigeria, it is only a man with his pedigree that the country needs.

The former Senate president himself made it clear recently in Delta State while speaking to delegates that Nigeria needs a president that has what it takes to tackle the plethora of challenges facing the country.

He said Nigeria needs someone with a business acumen and cautioned that the country cannot afford to make the mistake of not electing the right person as president in 2023.

At the event, the former Senate president did not mince words that the country’s security challenges do not recognise tribal sentiments.

His words: “We cannot afford to make the mistake of not putting the right person because the insecurity that we are all suffering today in this country does not know tribe or religion. Both northerners and southerners are suffering from poverty and insecurity; we have the highest level of unemployment today at 33 per cent and cost of living is very high.

“With the numerous challenges facing our nation today, we need to find people who have the capacity to lead because leadership is key today in this country; you cannot give what you do not have.”

Many observers see him as that aspirant with a clear idea of the challenges facing the nation. Those familiar with his trajectory know that he did not become a leader by accident and that it has always showed in any responsibility he has handled since he joined politics.

For instance, his role in the party’s presidential campaign as Director General, Atiku Campaign Organisation in 2018/2019 and also as chairman of the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee (NRSC) as well as his underground role in all the staggered elections that the party featured in, in the last three years are some of what have made him first among equals.

Many see him as capable, competent, courageous and the only aspirant that has unfolded the plan that he will implement as soon as he is elected President.

Beyond other considerations, Saraki has age on his side and perceived as the man with the requisite energy to manage the myriad of challenges facing the nation today.

As chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Saraki initiated and promoted the Peer Review Mechanism, which was the first of its kind at the sub-national level in the world. The DFID, the World Bank and the UNDP actively supported and lauded this initiative and that further elevated the status of the NGF and enforced the true spirit of Nigeria’s federalism by ensuring that federal policies reflect state interests.

The former Senate president pushed for several critical interventions in the affairs of the nation, including the facilitation of the adoption of the ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ that enabled the National Assembly to pronounce then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan as the Acting President. This intervention averted arguably the biggest constitutional crisis in

Nigeria’s recent history

Working with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and governors across political parties, he changed the country’s approach in the fight against polio by facilitating the engagements with Nigerian states to properly implement the polio-eradication programme. His innovative and collaborative approach ended the scourge of polio.

Added to all those, many see him as a detribalised leader who is accessible and would engender inclusive governance. For instance, the Senate President has a deep-rooted connection with the South East and it is little wonder he ensured Enugu State-born Prof Ike Ekweremadu became Deputy Senate President despite the fact that he was in PDP at the time.

As governor of Kwara, Saraki he led reforms in agriculture, infrastructure, health, education, power generation and environment policy. One of his major achievements was inviting displaced white farmers from Zimbabwe to Kwara State and offering them an opportunity to farm.

As Senate president, Saraki led the Senate to pass important bills including the Electoral Amendment Bill, Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, Not-too-Young-to-Run Bill, and the Police Reform Bill, and also made important interventions in policy and governance.

He is one former Senate president that would be remembered for ensuring separation of powers as he led a Senate that stood up to the executive even when he was then in the same party with the head of the executive arm, President Muhammadu Buhari.

His tenure as Senate president was perceived as pro-masses. For instance, after much pressure from civil society organisations and other Nigerians, the National Assembly under him in 2017 published the National Assembly budget and it was the first time, since 2010 when former Senate president, David Mark, blocked disclosure.

Also, in March 2019, the Senate held its third edition of public hearing on national budget. The initiative, introduced under Saraki’s leadership, started in 2016. At such hearings, Nigerians, represented by interest groups, were given the opportunity of contributing to the national budget before passage. Although the legislative process of budget passage should include public hearings, that was not implemented under previous administrations before Saraki.

Nigerians would not forget also that the Not-too-young-to run bill initiated by the civil society, was passed by the National Assembly in 2018 and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2018. The law reduces the age limit for Nigerians seeking the office of president from 40 to 35; governorship from 35 to 30. The bill ensured that an unprecedented number of young aspirants contested for the 2019 general elections.

Under him, the Senate passed the highest number of bills. The Senate passed 293 bills above the numbers passed by the three previous Senates since the return to democratic rule in 1999. The 7th Senate passed 128 bills while 6th was 72 and 4th Senate 129.

On intervention in Primary Healthcare, in May 2019, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, said 22 states showed interest in accessing the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). This would not have been possible without the intervention of the Senate under Saraki. The Senate in May 2018 approved the N55 billion fund to cater for healthcare in Nigeria. The BHCPF is one per cent of the Federal Government Consolidated Revenue and contributions from donor grants set aside to fund the basic health needs of Nigerians.