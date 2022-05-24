From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Barrister Abba Bello, son of former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has defected the a sitting House of Representatives member, Honourable Muhammad Bello Yakubu, representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo- Bunza Federal constituency at the party primary.

The PDP House of Representatives primary for the constituency was held at Royal Events Centre Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi,with108 delegates accredited by electoral officers, led by Hon Bello Makama.

While declaring the results, Returning Officer, Hon. Bello Shehu Kwasara disclosed that, Barrister Mohammed Bello Abba scored 064 votes while Honorable Mohammed Bello Yakubu got 041 votes with 023 margin votes.

” I hereby declare Barrister Muhammed Bello Abba has the winner, having scored highest votes of 064 as the winner of the House of Representatives Primary of our party,PDP for Birnin Kebbi,Kalgo,Bunza Federal constituency “, he said.

It could be recalled that, Honourable Mohammed Bello Yakubu lost after decamping from APC in March/April 2022. barely 2 months of entering into the PDP. Yakubu, fondly known as Rilisco, pit his tent in the PDP after falling out with the stakeholders of APC in the state, a party he was a flag bearer and fortunately emerged Member in the present 9th Assembly.

Abba Bello, who has been PDP member for decades, defected the incumbent House of Representatives member, Yakubu in a keen contested primary which was also monitor by Electoral Officer, Hon Bello Makama among others.