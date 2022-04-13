From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Senate president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr. Olusola Saraki has said the ex-Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar was part of the consensus arrangement of some PDP presidential aspirants.

He stated this at Umuobiakwa, the home country of the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu while some of the PDP Presidential aspirants came to consult with the governor.

The presidential aspirants who visited Ikpeazu included Dr. Olusola Saraki; Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammad; Governor of Sokoto State, Waziri Tambuwal and the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Dr. Mohammad Hayatu-deen.

Saraki said they have been going round the country to consult widely to ensure that PDP presents a consensus candidate that will enable the party win the 2023 presidential election.

“We’ve had good discussion with his Excellency as a key stakeholder in our party and a leader of our party. As you are aware, four of us who are aspirants have been going around consulting.

“We’ve been discussing on the consensus for the interest of our party and the country. And the four of us have agreed to support the consensus arrangement to ensure that we unite and put PDP in a position to win the 2023 election because Nigerians are going through hardship”.

Saraki said insecurity in the country is much, adding that few days ago, some people lost their lives, which he stated was the reasons they decided to unite because the lives of Nigerians are more important than individual ambitions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“This is the first time this is happening with aspirants coming together. It is a tough challenge and people believe it will not work. We assure Nigerians that we’re very determined.”

Saraki added that they are driven by the determination to turn Nigeria around, stressing that if accepting consensus is the sacrifice they have to make to achieve that, they were ready.

“We’re motivated to hear leaders like Gov Ikpeazu urging us to go ahead. After here, we’re going to meet the Governor of Enugu State and after that, we must have concluded our tour round the 18 Governors of the PDP who all along have shown their commitment to this arrangement,” he said.

Governor Ikpeazu said he is happy and expressed his hope in the emergence of a new Nigeria that has rekindled.

Ikpeazu added that the initiative led by the aspirants is quite commendable, adding that their desires to form an alliance will rescue Nigeria beyond the respective selfish interest of anyone.

“I want to say that you have my commitment and cooperation as you move on. And I’ll do my little bit to ensure that all of us come together. I want to encourage all the aspirants wherever they’re coming from to come together and realize that someone needs to be alive to be selfish”.

Ikpeazu said only one person will be president, saying he would love the country to have a president who is ready to serve Nigeria to emerge, not the one that will serve himself.